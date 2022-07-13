Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
'There’s dignity in labour' - Peter Obi Replies Tinubu's 'Labour to death' Comment
The Trent
- Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, has reacted to the presidential candidate of the All
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
70%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
‘There’s dignity in labour’ – Peter Obi Replies Tinubu’s ‘Labour to death’ Comment
NPO Reports:
Obi Replies Tinubu Over Comment in Osun; Says There is Dignity in Labour
The New Diplomat:
'There Is Dignity In Labour', Peter Obi Replies Tinubu
More Picks
1
'There’s dignity in labour' - Peter Obi Replies Tinubu's 'Labour to death' Comment -
The Trent,
9 hours ago
2
Lagos flood claimed 7 lives – NEMA -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
3
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother -
Prompt News,
16 hours ago
5
Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill -
Pulse Nigeria,
8 hours ago
6
I am not leaving any inheritance behind for my children - Muhammadu Buhari -
News Wire NGR,
9 hours ago
7
IPAC cautions against intimidation, violence in Osun guber poll -
News Diary Online,
9 hours ago
8
Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God -
Naija News,
10 hours ago
9
Nigerian Navy denies pirate invasion of Ibaka beach -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
10
ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo -
Legit,
10 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...