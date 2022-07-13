Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sowore disagrees with INEC on submission of AAC candidates
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has faulted the claim by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Another Source

2023: My Name Is Listed On INEC Portal, Sowore Speaks Out Naija News:
2023: My Name Is Listed On INEC Portal, Sowore Speaks Out


   More Picks
1 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
3 I am not leaving any inheritance behind for my children - Muhammadu Buhari - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
4 Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God - Naija News, 7 hours ago
5 Nigerian Navy denies pirate invasion of Ibaka beach - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Fuel scarcity: 2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports — NPA - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
8 Jimi Agbaje Speaks On Joining APC To Back Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Naija News, 9 hours ago
9 NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet; assigns portfolios to new commissioners - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info