IPAC cautions against intimidation, violence in Osun guber poll
News photo News Diary Online  - By Victor AdeotiThe Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has cautioned candidates featuring in the July 16 Osun governorship election against all forms of intimidation and violence.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

