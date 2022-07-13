Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Investment in education pays the best dividend – Atiku
News photo Prompt News  - Investment in education pays the best dividend than any other investment, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Another Source

Investment in education pays best dividend – Atiku News Diary Online:
Investment in education pays best dividend – Atiku


   More Picks
1 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
3 I am not leaving any inheritance behind for my children - Muhammadu Buhari - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
4 Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God - Naija News, 7 hours ago
5 Nigerian Navy denies pirate invasion of Ibaka beach - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Fuel scarcity: 2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports — NPA - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
8 Jimi Agbaje Speaks On Joining APC To Back Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Naija News, 9 hours ago
9 NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet; assigns portfolios to new commissioners - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info