NAPTIP rescues 12-year-old girl deceived into marrying 50-year-old farmer in Benue The Street Journal - The officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons (NAPTIP) in Benue state have rescued a 12-year-old girl who was deceived into marrying a supposed 50-year-old man in the Adaka area of Makurdi town, Benue state.



News Credibility Score: 50%