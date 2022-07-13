Gunmen Kill Former Bauchi Governor, Adamu Mu’azu’s Nephew, Abduct Three Family Members Sahara Reporters - Gunmen suspected to be Islamic terrorists have reportedly killed 25-year-old Mu’azu Danladi, a relation of ex-Governor Adamu Mu’azu at Boto village in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Danladi was reportedly killed by the ...



