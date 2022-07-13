Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Quavo Addresses Elevator Fight With Saweetie One Year After
The Guardian  - Migos rapper Quavo opened up on his elevator altercation with ex-Saweetie one year after their breakup.

10 hours ago
1 Lagos flood claimed 7 lives – NEMA - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
2 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 17 hours ago
3 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 18 hours ago
4 Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill - Pulse Nigeria, 10 hours ago
5 Man celebrates as his sister welcomes a set of twins after 15 years of waiting - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
6 I am not leaving any inheritance behind for my children - Muhammadu Buhari - News Wire NGR, 11 hours ago
7 IPAC cautions against intimidation, violence in Osun guber poll - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
8 2023: AAC, NNPP yet to nominate candidates for governorship, state Assembly elections —INEC - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Homeless Father Cries For Help After Losing Four Children To Mudslide In Calabar - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God - Naija News, 12 hours ago
