‘Why N165 petrol pump price can no longer be enforced’
News Breakers  - By Solomon Asowata The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has said said it would be difficult to enforce regulated N165 pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or any kind of price control mechanism on marketers ...

5 hours ago
1 Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch, 12 hours ago
2 Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News, 13 hours ago
3 I am not leaving any inheritance behind for my children - Muhammadu Buhari - News Wire NGR, 6 hours ago
4 Tinubu-Shettima: APC National Chairman Says Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Will Of God - Naija News, 7 hours ago
5 Nigerian Navy denies pirate invasion of Ibaka beach - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU strike: Hope for Nigerian students as Tinubu meets NANS in Osogbo - Legit, 7 hours ago
7 Fuel scarcity: 2 ships carrying petrol, others expected at Lagos ports — NPA - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
8 Jimi Agbaje Speaks On Joining APC To Back Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition - Naija News, 9 hours ago
9 NNPP suspends chairman in Bauchi for alleged misconduct - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
10 Akeredolu reshuffles cabinet; assigns portfolios to new commissioners - Peoples Gazette, 10 hours ago
