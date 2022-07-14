Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket
News photo Leadership  - Ayade’s adoption by the party has ended APC’s plan to conduct primary for the governor’s formal candidacy today at Ogoja Local Government Area Secretariat,

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Gov Ayade wins APC Cross River North senatorial ticket Daily Post:
2023: Gov Ayade wins APC Cross River North senatorial ticket
Channels Television:
Ayade Wins Cross River North Senatorial Primary Rerun
Road to 2023: Ayade emerges candidate for APC Cross River North senatorial candidate The Sun:
Road to 2023: Ayade emerges candidate for APC Cross River North senatorial candidate
2023: Gov Ayade Wins APC Cross River North Senatorial Ticket Tori News:
2023: Gov Ayade Wins APC Cross River North Senatorial Ticket
No opposition as Gov Ayade wins APC ticket for Cross River North Senatorial Seat Ripples Nigeria:
No opposition as Gov Ayade wins APC ticket for Cross River North Senatorial Seat
Ayade picks APC ticket for Cross River North Senate’s Seat News Diary Online:
Ayade picks APC ticket for Cross River North Senate’s Seat
APC adopts gov Ayade as Cross River north senatorial candidate Within Nigeria:
APC adopts gov Ayade as Cross River north senatorial candidate
2023: Governor Ben Ayade Emerges Cross River APC Northern Senatorial District Candidate Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Governor Ben Ayade Emerges Cross River APC Northern Senatorial District Candidate
2023: Gov. Ben Ayade Wins Cross River Senatorial Ticket Unopposed The New Diplomat:
2023: Gov. Ben Ayade Wins Cross River Senatorial Ticket Unopposed


   More Picks
1 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 12 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 May D – “Somebody” ft. - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
8 Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 13 hours ago
10 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info