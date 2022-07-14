Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket
Leadership
- Ayade’s adoption by the party has ended APC’s plan to conduct primary for the governor’s formal candidacy today at Ogoja Local Government Area Secretariat,
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
2023: Gov Ayade wins APC Cross River North senatorial ticket
Channels Television:
Ayade Wins Cross River North Senatorial Primary Rerun
The Sun:
Road to 2023: Ayade emerges candidate for APC Cross River North senatorial candidate
Tori News:
2023: Gov Ayade Wins APC Cross River North Senatorial Ticket
Ripples Nigeria:
No opposition as Gov Ayade wins APC ticket for Cross River North Senatorial Seat
News Diary Online:
Ayade picks APC ticket for Cross River North Senate’s Seat
Within Nigeria:
APC adopts gov Ayade as Cross River north senatorial candidate
Nigeria Breaking News:
2023: Governor Ben Ayade Emerges Cross River APC Northern Senatorial District Candidate
The New Diplomat:
2023: Gov. Ben Ayade Wins Cross River Senatorial Ticket Unopposed
More Picks
1
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
16 hours ago
2
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
3
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
8 hours ago
6
ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
7
May D – “Somebody” ft. -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
8
Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
9
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
13 hours ago
10
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
9 hours ago
