May D – “Somebody” ft.
Too Xclusive  - Nigerian singers, May D and 9ice (AdigunAlapomeji) teamed up to keep our company with this new release – “Somebody”. Confam Music front man, May D unveils a brand new track titled “Somebody” featuring Ancestor 9ice.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 16 hours ago
2 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 12 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 22 hours ago
4 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
5 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 8 hours ago
6 ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
7 May D – “Somebody” ft. - Too Xclusive, 21 hours ago
8 Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
9 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 13 hours ago
10 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 9 hours ago
