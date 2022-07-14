Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Banks borrow N595.34bn from CBN in two months
News photo The Punch  - Banks borrowed N595.34bn from the Central Bank of Nigeria between January and February, data obtained by our correspondent have shown.

9 hours ago
