Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a
This Day  - Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole

The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.

The escapee, a

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrest Kuje prison escapee in Ogun The Punch:
Police arrest Kuje prison escapee in Ogun
Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun Daily Trust:
Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun
Police arrest fleeing Kuje prison inmate in Ogun The Nation:
Police arrest fleeing Kuje prison inmate in Ogun
Kuje Jailbreak: Police arrest suspected prison escapee in Ogun Premium Times:
Kuje Jailbreak: Police arrest suspected prison escapee in Ogun
Escaped Kuje prison inmate arrested in Ogun Ripples Nigeria:
Escaped Kuje prison inmate arrested in Ogun
Young Criminal Who Escaped From Kuje Prison Arrested In Ogun (Photo) Tori News:
Young Criminal Who Escaped From Kuje Prison Arrested In Ogun (Photo)
An inmate of Kuje Correctional Centre, who escaped after an attack on the prison on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, has been re-arrested by operatives in Ogun State Police Command. TVC News:
An inmate of Kuje Correctional Centre, who escaped after an attack on the prison on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, has been re-arrested by operatives in Ogun State Police Command.
Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun Nigerian Eye:
Kuje prison escapee arrested in Ogun
Kuje jailbreak: Police arrest another escapee in Ogun state The News Guru:
Kuje jailbreak: Police arrest another escapee in Ogun state
Another Kuje Prison Escapee Nabbed In Ogun Naija News:
Another Kuje Prison Escapee Nabbed In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG - The Herald, 4 hours ago
3 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info