Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a





The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.



The escapee, a This Day - Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James SowoleThe Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.The escapee, a



News Credibility Score: 99%