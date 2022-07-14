Erigga – “Quarantine Cruise” (Song) Too Xclusive - Indigenous rapper, Erigga comes through to address Nigeria’s lockdown situation with this thoughtful record titled “Quarantine Cruise”. Reality rapper – Erhiga Agarivbie, Erigga (Aka 2 seCs) shares an eye-opening record titled “Quarantine Cruise“. This ...



News Credibility Score: 90%