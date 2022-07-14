C’Wealth Games: 94 athletes to represent Nigeria

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
2023 Census: NPC to recruit three million Nigerians; vows to minimise error - Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
|
2
|
Buhari participates in trial census, tasks NPC officials on accurate, verifiable data - Prompt News,
14 hours ago
|
3
|
'There’s dignity in labour' - Peter Obi Replies Tinubu's 'Labour to death' Comment - The Trent,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
Plateau attacks: Irigwe, Fulani communities sign peace pact - The Guardian,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Lagos flood claimed 7 lives – NEMA - Daily Nigerian,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Lagos youths storm INEC office, demand more enrollment machines - Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Muslim-Muslim ticket: Watch your utterances, Ganduje warns ex-SGF - The Punch,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
Court sentences man to death by hanging for killing brother - Prompt News,
21 hours ago
|
9
|
Buni mourns 8 Yobe auto crash victims - The Guardian,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
Lagos Assembly denies alleged secret passage of Sharia Bill - Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago