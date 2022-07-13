Post News
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking
Leadership
- Dangote, who moved up 37 places on the recent Bloomberg billionaire list, is worth $20.2 billion as of Monday, July 13, 2022.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Dangote now 63rd, as Elon Musk tops 100 billionaires’ ranking
The Nation:
FULL LIST: Dangote, others make Bloomberg’s 100 World Richest Index
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Dangote Now Ranks 63rd In The World's Richest Men As Elon Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking
YNaija:
Dangote now 63rd richest billionaire in the world
Tori News:
Dangote Moves Up In Bloomberg's 2022 Ranking Of 100 Billionaires In The World (Full List)
Signal:
Dangote only African in Bloomberg’s 100 World Richest Index
The Will:
Dangote Moves Up 37 Places On Bloomberg Billionaire List
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Elon Musk Tops Bloomberg’s World 100 Billionaires List As Dangote Moves Up In Ranking (See The Full List)
Anaedo Online:
Dangote Currently Ranked 63rd, And Elon Musk Ranked First Among Top 100 Billionaires
Affairs TV:
SEE LIST: Dangote now 63rd, Musk tops 100 billionaires ranking
Naija News:
Full List: Dangote, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Others Make Bloomberg’s 100 World Richest Ranking
More Picks
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
2
ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG -
The Herald,
4 hours ago
3
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
12 hours ago
4
NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate -
Legit,
1 hour ago
5
ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
6
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
17 hours ago
7
PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
8
Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun -
Naija Loaded,
20 hours ago
9
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
10
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
