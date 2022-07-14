Post News
ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG
The Herald
- The Federal Government says there was no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which currently awaits signing by President Muhammadu Buhari.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
FG to ASUU: President doesn't sign collective bargaining agreement
Channels Television:
There Is No Collective Bargaining Agreement Between FG, ASUU – Ngige
Leadership:
President Does Not Sign Collective Bargaining Agreement With ASUU, Says Federal Govt
The Nation:
FLASH: No agreement yet with ASUU-FG The Federal Government on Wednesday stated that there was no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) awaiting the signature of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Daily Trust:
No agreement yet with ASUU, says FG
AIT:
FG To ASUU : President does not sign collective bargaining agreement
Independent:
There Is No Collective Bargaining Agreement Between FG, ASUU – Ngige
Pulse Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG
News Diary Online:
ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG
News Verge:
ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG — NEWSVERGE
The Nigeria Lawyer:
No Agreement Yet With ASUU - FG
Fresh Reporters:
ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG
Global Upfront:
No Hope Of Reopening Federal Universities As FG-ASUU Agreement Still At Proposal Stage – Ngige
News Breakers:
No hope in sight: FG-ASUU agreement still at proposal stage – Ngige
Nigerian Pilot:
ASUU Strike: No Collective Bargaining Agreement awaiting signing by Mr President–FG
