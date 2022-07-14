Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pantami Unveils Books at Emerging Technologies Forum The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will publicly unveil two of his recent books at the
News photo This Day  - Pantami Unveils Books at Emerging Technologies Forum The Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, will publicly unveil two of his recent books at the

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pantami to unveil two books at emerging technologies forum The Guardian:
Pantami to unveil two books at emerging technologies forum
Pantami to unveil books at emerging technologies forum Thursday The Nation:
Pantami to unveil books at emerging technologies forum Thursday
Pantami To Unveil Books At Emerging Technologies Forum Today Leadership:
Pantami To Unveil Books At Emerging Technologies Forum Today
Pantami Unveils Books on Datafication and Cybersecurity at Emerging Technologies Forum Economic Confidential:
Pantami Unveils Books on Datafication and Cybersecurity at Emerging Technologies Forum
Minister launches Book in Lagos Today Business Hilights:
Minister launches Book in Lagos Today
Pantami to Unveil Books at NCC Tech Economy:
Pantami to Unveil Books at NCC's Emerging Technologies Forum Today  – TechEconomy.ng


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG - The Herald, 4 hours ago
3 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info