Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng
Tech Economy  - debt profile of Nigeria, Debt Management Office DMO has insisted that the country does not face the risk of experiencing “debt distress."

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria not in debt distress, needs more revenue – DMO The Herald:
Nigeria not in debt distress, needs more revenue – DMO
Nigeria Not Debt Distress, Needs More Revenue, Says DMO Independent:
Nigeria Not Debt Distress, Needs More Revenue, Says DMO
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO National Accord:
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO
Odogwu Media's Blog:
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO
Nigeria Not Debt Distress, Needs More Revenue, Says DMO The New Diplomat:
Nigeria Not Debt Distress, Needs More Revenue, Says DMO
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO Nigerian Pilot:
Nigeria not debt distress, needs more revenue, says DMO


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG - The Herald, 4 hours ago
3 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info