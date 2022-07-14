Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election
News photo The Cable  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that his children will not be getting any inheritance from him dominates the front pages of Nigerian dailies.

6 hours ago
Parties Sign Peace Accord Ahead of Osun Governorship Poll •Says 6,995 nomination forms processed from 16 parties Chuks Okocha The eighteen political parties contesting the Osun State governorship election
Osun 2022: 13 parties sign peace accord ahead of election Premium Times:
Osun Election: Candidates Sign Peace Accord AIT:
Osun Election: 13 parties sign peace accord Peoples Gazette:
13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll News Diary Online:
13 political parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guber election National Accord:
Osun 2022: 13 parties sign peace accord ahead of poll The Eagle Online:
13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll Pulse Nigeria:
13 parties sign peace accord, ahead of July 16 Osun guberpoll Sundiata Post:
   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 ASUU strike: No collective bargaining agreement awaiting Buhari's signature – FG - The Herald, 4 hours ago
3 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso picks prominent pastor as running mate - Legit, 1 hour ago
5 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
6 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 17 hours ago
7 PHOTOS: Oyetola, Adeleke, others sign Peace Accord The Nation Newspaper - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
9 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 7 hours ago
10 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
