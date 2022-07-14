Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mo Bimpe Reacts To Rumor That Lateef Adedimeji Was Once Married With A Kid
News photo Too Xclusive  - Popular Yoruba actress, Morenikeji Adebimpe has reacted to claims that he husband and colleague, Lateef Adedimeji was once married. It all began when the actress decided to take out some time to interact with her fans.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Mo Bimpe reacts to rumors that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married GL Trends:
Mo Bimpe reacts to rumors that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married
Mo Bimpe reacts to claims that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married with a kid Gist Reel:
Mo Bimpe reacts to claims that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married with a kid
Actress, Mo Bimpe reacts to claims that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married with a kid Naija Parrot:
Actress, Mo Bimpe reacts to claims that her husband, Lateef Adedimeji was once married with a kid
Mo Bimpe Reacts To Rumor That Lateef Adedimeji Was Once Married With A Kid Tunde Ednut:
Mo Bimpe Reacts To Rumor That Lateef Adedimeji Was Once Married With A Kid


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 15 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 10 hours ago
5 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 6 hours ago
7 Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette, 20 hours ago
8 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 12 hours ago
9 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 8 hours ago
10 NSCDC Rescue Girl, Locked Up Inside Room, Chained For Eight Years By Mother In Kaduna As 'Punishment' - Tori News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info