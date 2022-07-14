Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay
News photo Vanguard News  - With a global tour underway and arguably one of the biggest songs rocking major cities, Kizz Daniel is having an impressive year.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kizz Daniel makes history on Boomplay Pulse Nigeria:
Kizz Daniel makes history on Boomplay
Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay News Wire NGR:
Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay
Kizz Daniel Hits 300Million Streams On Boomplay Talk Glitz:
Kizz Daniel Hits 300Million Streams On Boomplay
Kizz Daniel Amasses 300 Million Streams On Boomplay Mojidelano:
Kizz Daniel Amasses 300 Million Streams On Boomplay
Kizz Daniel receives a plaque for hitting 300 million streams on Audiomack. Mp3 Bullet:
Kizz Daniel receives a plaque for hitting 300 million streams on Audiomack.


   More Picks
1 Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 13 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Stop playing with future of youths – Orji Kalu to FG - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 Can Davido's Influence In Osun Election Help His Uncle & PDP Win The State From APC? - See As He Arrives Osun - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
6 Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking - Leadership, 8 hours ago
7 Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 Photo of Zamfara Governor, Bello Matawalle with his sons - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
9 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 5 hours ago
10 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info