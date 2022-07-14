Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima meet NANS leaders in Osun
The Nation  - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, have promised to intervene in the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). They spoke at a meeting with the ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 21 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
6 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
7 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria didn’t hide borrowing plan, fail World Bank disclosure rule – DMO - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Baba Ijesha convicted for assaulting minor, gets 16 years jail term - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
