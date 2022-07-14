Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ousmane Dembele Extends His Contract with Barcelona
News photo Not Just OK  - Barcelona Football Club have confirmed the contract extension of France's player Ousmane Dembele ahead of the football season.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Dembele finally extends stay at Barcelona till 2024 The Punch:
Dembele finally extends stay at Barcelona till 2024
Barca Agree New Two-year Deal with Dembele  Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France forward Ousmane Dembele.  The 25-year-old’s previous deal with the Spanish side had expi This Day:
Barca Agree New Two-year Deal with Dembele  Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France forward Ousmane Dembele.  The 25-year-old’s previous deal with the Spanish side had expi
Dembele agrees new two-year Barcelona deal Ripples Nigeria:
Dembele agrees new two-year Barcelona deal
Ousmane Dembele Pens a New Two-Year Deal with Barcelona Monte Oz Live:
Ousmane Dembele Pens a New Two-Year Deal with Barcelona


   More Picks
1 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 17 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 18 hours ago
4 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 13 hours ago
7 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
8 41 now dead from Owo church attack, Ondo commissioner says as Akeredolu signs amended Amotekun law - The Herald, 18 hours ago
9 Singer Flavour featured on American show after photo was used to scam oyinbo woman - Legit, 16 hours ago
10 Osun Election: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APC, Governor Oyetola’s Disqualification Ahead Of Saturday Poll - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info