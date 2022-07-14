Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ousmane Dembele Extends His Contract with Barcelona
Not Just OK
- Barcelona Football Club have confirmed the contract extension of France's player Ousmane Dembele ahead of the football season.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Dembele finally extends stay at Barcelona till 2024
This Day:
Barca Agree New Two-year Deal with Dembele Barcelona have agreed a new two-year contract with France forward Ousmane Dembele. The 25-year-old’s previous deal with the Spanish side had expi
Ripples Nigeria:
Dembele agrees new two-year Barcelona deal
Monte Oz Live:
Ousmane Dembele Pens a New Two-Year Deal with Barcelona
More Picks
1
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
17 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
22 hours ago
3
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
18 hours ago
4
Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash -
Top Naija,
13 hours ago
7
Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
8
41 now dead from Owo church attack, Ondo commissioner says as Akeredolu signs amended Amotekun law -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
9
Singer Flavour featured on American show after photo was used to scam oyinbo woman -
Legit,
16 hours ago
10
Osun Election: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APC, Governor Oyetola’s Disqualification Ahead Of Saturday Poll -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...