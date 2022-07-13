Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Atiku Returns To Nigeria, Sets To Join PDP Governorship Rally In Osun
Sahara Reporters  - It was gathered that Atiku set aside pre-scheduled meetings and appointments in Morocco and the United Kingdom, to be in Nigeria to participate in his party’s governorship grand rally in Osogbo, Osun State on Thursday.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket - Leadership, 22 hours ago
2 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 14 hours ago
3 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 19 hours ago
4 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 15 hours ago
5 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 17 hours ago
6 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
8 2022 WAFCON: Hosts Morocco Overcome Botswana To Seal First Ever World Cup Qualification - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
9 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
10 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 4 hours ago
