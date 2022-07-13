Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
It Is Insulting For Tinubu To Say There Is No Competent Christian From The North To Be VP - Sen Elisha Abbo (Video)
Tori News
- In an interview with AIT, Abbo said Tinubu owed Christians in Nigeria an apology.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
I resigned from Tinubu campaign team because of Muslim/Muslim ticket – APC Senator, Abbo
AIT:
"It is insulting for Tinubu to say there is no competent Christian from the north to be his Vice President. It's an insult and Tinubu needs to apologise to Christians" -Sen Elisha Abbo
Gist Reel:
I think it’s insulting to say there’s no competent Christian from the north to be a Vice President - Senator Elisha Abbo says
Naija News:
How Competent Are You To Be President? Elisha Abbo Slams Tinubu For 'Insulting' Christians
Within Nigeria:
Why Tinubu needs to apologise to Christians - Sen Elisha Abbo
More Picks
1
Nigerian politicians use public money as their private piggy bank - Kemi Badenoch says as she campaigns to become Prime Minister of United Kingdom (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
15 hours ago
3
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
20 hours ago
4
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
5
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
6 hours ago
7
Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi -
Peoples Gazette,
20 hours ago
8
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
12 hours ago
9
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
8 hours ago
10
NSCDC Rescue Girl, Locked Up Inside Room, Chained For Eight Years By Mother In Kaduna As 'Punishment' -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...