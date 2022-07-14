Post News
News at a Glance
Osun Election: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APC, Governor Oyetola’s Disqualification Ahead Of Saturday Poll
Sahara Reporters
- This was contained in the judgment given by Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo on Thursday.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
APC, Oyetola escape disqualification from Saturday's Osun governorship election
Channels Television:
Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Disqualification Of Oyetola As Osun APC Governorship Candidate
Tori News:
Osun Guber: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APC, Oyetola’s Disqualification
Nigerian Eye:
Osun Guber: Court dismisses suit seeking APC, Oyetola’s disqualification
TV360 Nigeria:
Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification
News Breakers:
Court dismisses suit seeking Oyetola’s disqualification
1
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
16 hours ago
2
Dangote Moves 20 Places Up, Now 63rd, As Musk Tops 100 Billionaires Ranking -
Leadership,
12 hours ago
3
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
22 hours ago
4
Traders Count Losses As Fire Destroys Ebonyi Market -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
5
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
8 hours ago
6
ASUU: It’s Unacceptable To Still Have Schools Closed After Many Months – Bishop Kukah -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
7
May D – “Somebody” ft. -
Too Xclusive,
21 hours ago
8
Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
9
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
13 hours ago
10
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
9 hours ago
