Oyedepo urges youths to focus on innovation, entrepreneurship

1
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator
The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli - This Day,
15 hours ago
2
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole
The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center.
The escapee, a - This Day,
21 hours ago
3
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy,
17 hours ago
4
Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable,
18 hours ago
5
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija,
12 hours ago
7
Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded,
15 hours ago
8
41 now dead from Owo church attack, Ondo commissioner says as Akeredolu signs amended Amotekun law - The Herald,
17 hours ago
9
Singer Flavour featured on American show after photo was used to scam oyinbo woman - Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Osun Election: Court Dismisses Suit Seeking APC, Governor Oyetola’s Disqualification Ahead Of Saturday Poll - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago