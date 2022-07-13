Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
2023: APC paid me to endorse Tinubu, Nigerian entertainer Portable claims
Legit
- Portable, fast-rising Nigerian singer, has claimed the All Progressives Congress, paid him to support Bola Tinubu, its presidential candidate, ahead of 2023.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
APC paid me to support Tinubu — Singer Portable
Tori News:
I Was Paid By APC To Endorse Tinubu – Portable Reveals (Video)
Nigerian Eye:
‘APC paid me to support Tinubu, allow me do my job’ — Portable hits critics
Gbextra Online Portal:
“I Was Once Paid To Ins*lt Tinubu, Now I Have Been Paid To Support Him” – Singer, Portable reveals [WATCH]
More Picks
1
Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. -
This Day,
18 hours ago
2
Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
3
Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday -
Legit,
23 hours ago
4
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
9 hours ago
5
May D – “Somebody” ft. -
Too Xclusive,
22 hours ago
6
Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi -
Peoples Gazette,
23 hours ago
7
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
15 hours ago
8
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
11 hours ago
9
Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
10
2022 WAFCON: Hosts Morocco Overcome Botswana To Seal First Ever World Cup Qualification -
Complete Sports,
19 hours ago
