Omah Lay – Boy Alone
Base Naija  - Nigerian Afrobeat singer and song writer, Omah Stanley Didia known professionally as Omah Lay releases his first studio Album project titled “Boy Alone”. The project ....

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

1 Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou - Leadership, 23 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 10 hours ago
4 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 16 hours ago
6 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 21 hours ago
7 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
8 Police confirms killing of one person, three abducted by unknown gunmen in Bauchi - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
9 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
