Baba Ijesha convicted for assaulting minor, gets 16 years jail term The Guardian - Nigerian Nollywood actor Olarenwaju James known as Baba Ijesha has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor. Baba Ijesha has been in a protracted legal battle after he was said to have sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.



