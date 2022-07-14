Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
Yaba Left Online
- Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has warned social media users against comparing their lives with people they see online.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
"The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom" Yemi Alade warns followers against scrolling through social media and comparing their lives with others'
The Dabigal Blog:
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Fear Of Instagram Is The Beginning Of Wisdom – Yemi Alade Declares
Gist Reel:
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom - Singer Yemi Alade warns her followers against scrolling through Instagram and comparing their lives with others
See Naija:
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
More Picks
1
Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou -
Leadership,
1 day ago
2
APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
3
N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
4
Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
5
Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters -
Vanguard News,
13 hours ago
6
NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft -
Inside Business Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
9
I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash -
Top Naija,
22 hours ago
10
Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu -
Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...