Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has warned social media users against comparing their lives with people they see online.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom" Yemi Alade warns followers against scrolling through social media and comparing their lives with others Linda Ikeji Blog:
"The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom" Yemi Alade warns followers against scrolling through social media and comparing their lives with others'
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online The Dabigal Blog:
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom” — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online
The Fear Of Instagram Is The Beginning Of Wisdom – Yemi Alade Declares KOKO TV Nigeria:
The Fear Of Instagram Is The Beginning Of Wisdom – Yemi Alade Declares
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom - Singer Yemi Alade warns her followers against scrolling through Instagram and comparing their lives with others Gist Reel:
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom - Singer Yemi Alade warns her followers against scrolling through Instagram and comparing their lives with others
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online See Naija:
The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom — Yemi Alade warns people against comparing their lives with people they see online


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
5 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
10 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info