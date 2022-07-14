Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“God is not a man”: Comedian Princess sings and dances for joy as Baba Ijesha is sentenced to 16 years in jail
Legit  - Nigerian comedian, Princess, has reacted after Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in jail. She sang and danced for joy in an emotional video. Read more.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Comedienne, Princess, reacts to Baba Ijesa The Punch:
Comedienne, Princess, reacts to Baba Ijesa's 16-year sentence
Princess Reacts As Court Sentence Baba Ijesha To 16 years In jail The Guardian:
Princess Reacts As Court Sentence Baba Ijesha To 16 years In jail
“Baba Ijesha Can Still Challenge The Court Ruling” – Yomi Fabiyi Speaks (Video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
“Baba Ijesha Can Still Challenge The Court Ruling” – Yomi Fabiyi Speaks (Video)
Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi Says Princess Should Be Jailed For 10 Years, Gives Reason News Break:
Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi Says Princess Should Be Jailed For 10 Years, Gives Reason
Defilement: Actress Princess reacts as court jails Baba Ijesha for 16 years News Wire NGR:
Defilement: Actress Princess reacts as court jails Baba Ijesha for 16 years
"Baba Ijesha can still challenge the court ruling, it is his right" - Yomi Fabiyi speaks (Video) Gist Reel:
"Baba Ijesha can still challenge the court ruling, it is his right" - Yomi Fabiyi speaks (Video)
Princess Reacts As Court Sentence Baba Ijesha To 16 years In jail News Breakers:
Princess Reacts As Court Sentence Baba Ijesha To 16 years In jail


   More Picks
1 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 23 hours ago
3 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 19 hours ago
4 Police confirms killing of one person, three abducted by unknown gunmen in Bauchi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
6 “God is not a man”: Comedian Princess sings and dances for joy as Baba Ijesha is sentenced to 16 years in jail - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
