US actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to four charges of sexually assaulting three men
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Oscar-winning actor, Kevin Spacey has pleaded not gulty to four charges of sexuality assualting three men

 

The 62-year-old also pleaded not guilty to a fifth charge of causing a person

1 hour ago
1 Leeds, Barca Agree Raphinha Transfer Deal  Leeds United forward Raphinha is set to join Barcelona after the two clubs agreed a deal. - This Day, 18 hours ago
2 Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket - Leadership, 17 hours ago
3 Pastor Adeboye's wife Mummy G.O dances with joy as she celebrates 74th birthday - Legit, 23 hours ago
4 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 9 hours ago
5 May D – “Somebody” ft. - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
6 Vote leaders with conscience; not based on religion, ethnicity: Peter Obi - Peoples Gazette, 23 hours ago
7 Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a - This Day, 15 hours ago
8 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 11 hours ago
9 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 12 hours ago
10 2022 WAFCON: Hosts Morocco Overcome Botswana To Seal First Ever World Cup Qualification - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
