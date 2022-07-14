Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll
News photo Leadership  - Preparatory to Saturday, July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State, the commandant-general of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has approved the deployment of 11,226 officers and men to cover the 3,763 polling ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osun 2022: NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel Nigerian Tribune:
Osun 2022: NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel
NSCDC deploys 11, 226 personnel for Osun election Daily Post:
NSCDC deploys 11, 226 personnel for Osun election
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election The Guardian:
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election
11,226 NSCDC personnel for poll The Nation:
11,226 NSCDC personnel for poll
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun guber poll Peoples Daily:
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun guber poll
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election Daily Nigerian:
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election News Diary Online:
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election
Osun polls: NSCDC deploys 11,226 men for effective security coverage The Eagle Online:
Osun polls: NSCDC deploys 11,226 men for effective security coverage
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election News Breakers:
NSCDC deploys 11,226 personnel for Osun election
NSCDC deploys 11 226 personnel for Osun election Eco City Reporters:
NSCDC deploys 11 226 personnel for Osun election
Civil Defence Deploy 11,226 Personnel for Osun Election NPO Reports:
Civil Defence Deploy 11,226 Personnel for Osun Election


   More Picks
1 Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola - NPO Reports, 14 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
8 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info