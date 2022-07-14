Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal
Vanguard News  - Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal has said that the benefit of a Muslim-Christian joint ticket for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 presidential election outnumbers a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Muslim-Muslim ticket has sown seed of possible problem – Babachir Lawal Daily Trust:
Muslim-Muslim ticket has sown seed of possible problem – Babachir Lawal
Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket - Babachir Lawal Nigerian Eye:
Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket - Babachir Lawal
2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Has Sown Seed Of Possible Problem – Babachir Lawal Naija News:
2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Has Sown Seed Of Possible Problem – Babachir Lawal


   More Picks
1 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 20 hours ago
2 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
3 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
7 41 now dead from Owo church attack, Ondo commissioner says as Akeredolu signs amended Amotekun law - The Herald, 21 hours ago
8 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
10 Singer Flavour featured on American show after photo was used to scam oyinbo woman - Legit, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info