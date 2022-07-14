Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps summon Aregbesola, Army, others over recent Kuje jailbreak, others
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa are expected to appear before the

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aregbesola, CG prisons, army, others to appear before Reps over Kuje prison break Legit:
Aregbesola, CG prisons, army, others to appear before Reps over Kuje prison break
House of Reps summon Aregbesola, CG Corrections over Kuje jailbreak TVC News:
House of Reps summon Aregbesola, CG Corrections over Kuje jailbreak
Reps summon Aregbesola, NCoS CG over Kuje prison attack Business Day:
Reps summon Aregbesola, NCoS CG over Kuje prison attack
Kuje Jailbreak: Reps Summon Aregbesola, Prison Boss The Will:
Kuje Jailbreak: Reps Summon Aregbesola, Prison Boss
Kuje prison attack: House of reps summon Aregbesola, NCoS CG over jailbreak The Street Journal:
Kuje prison attack: House of reps summon Aregbesola, NCoS CG over jailbreak
Reps Summon Aregbesola, Prison Boss Over Kuje Attack The Tide:
Reps Summon Aregbesola, Prison Boss Over Kuje Attack


   More Picks
1 Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola - NPO Reports, 14 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 20 hours ago
7 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
8 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
9 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info