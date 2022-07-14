Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Africa needs broad-based coalition for energy transition — Osinbajo
The Punch
- Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Thursday, said African states require a broad-based, inclusive position on the global Net-zero emissions target by 2050-2060, to ensure a just energy transition.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
Broad-based African coalition can advance just energy transition, says Osinbajo
The Will:
Osinbajo Advocates Broad-Based Coalition For Energy Transition
News Breakers:
Africa needs broad-based coalition for energy transition — Osinbajo
More Picks
1
Gov Ayade Takes Over C/River North APC Senatorial Ticket -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
2
IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on use of Poli -
This Day,
14 hours ago
3
Police Arrest Kuje Correctional Centre Escapee in Ogun James Sowole The Ogun State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it arrested one of the escapees of the Kuje Correctional Center. The escapee, a -
This Day,
19 hours ago
4
Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng -
Tech Economy,
15 hours ago
5
Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election -
The Cable,
17 hours ago
6
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash -
Top Naija,
10 hours ago
8
2022 WAFCON: Hosts Morocco Overcome Botswana To Seal First Ever World Cup Qualification -
Complete Sports,
24 hours ago
9
Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana -
Naija Loaded,
14 hours ago
10
NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft -
Inside Business Nigeria,
4 hours ago
