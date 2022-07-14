Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Guber election: Expect worse vote-buying in Osun, CDD raises alarm
Daily Trust  - The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has raised alarm that Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State could be exposed to massive rigging and unprecedented vote buying compared to June 18, 2022, Ekiti State governorship election.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Vote-buying The Sun:
Vote-buying 'll be worse in Osun poll, CDD warns
Expect Worst Vote-Buying In Osun Guber Poll, CDD Warns Independent:
Expect Worst Vote-Buying In Osun Guber Poll, CDD Warns
CDD tasks INEC on possible vote-buying in Osun guber poll News Diary Online:
CDD tasks INEC on possible vote-buying in Osun guber poll


   More Picks
1 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 20 hours ago
2 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 21 hours ago
3 Newspaper Headlines: 13 political parties sign peace accord ahead of Osun governorship election - The Cable, 23 hours ago
4 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 16 hours ago
6 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 20 hours ago
7 41 now dead from Owo church attack, Ondo commissioner says as Akeredolu signs amended Amotekun law - The Herald, 21 hours ago
8 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
9 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 13 hours ago
10 Singer Flavour featured on American show after photo was used to scam oyinbo woman - Legit, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info