Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians eager for your leave, Afenifere knocks Buhari
The Punch  - The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has lambasted the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the latter's comment that the presidential seat was tough for him.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘Nigerians eager for you to leave in 2023,’ Afenifere mocks Buhari Ripples Nigeria:
‘Nigerians eager for you to leave in 2023,’ Afenifere mocks Buhari
‘Nigerians eager for you to leave in 2023,’ Afenifere mocks Buhari Igbere TV News:
‘Nigerians eager for you to leave in 2023,’ Afenifere mocks Buhari
Afenifere Reacts As Buhari Says He Is Eager To Leave Office Naija News:
Afenifere Reacts As Buhari Says He Is Eager To Leave Office
See What Afenifere Said As Buhari Reveals He Is Eager To Leave Office Anaedo Online:
See What Afenifere Said As Buhari Reveals He Is Eager To Leave Office


   More Picks
1 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info