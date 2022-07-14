Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, 76, has secretly welcomed a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.
Errol revealed to The Sun that he had a second
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Elon Musk's father has another child with 35-year-old stepdaughter
Leadership:
Elon Musk’s Father Has Another Child With 35-yr-old Stepdaughter
Yaba Left Online:
Elon Musk’s father has another child with 35-year-old stepdaughter
The Herald:
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, confirms having a 2nd child with his stepdaughter ⋆
The Street Journal:
Elon Musk’s father, confirms secret second child with stepdaughter
News Break:
Elon Musk’s Father Reveals He Had A Second Child With His Step Daughter
News Breakers:
Elon Musk’s Father Says He’s Had A Second Child With His STEPDAUGHTER
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Elon Musk's Father Says He's Had A Second Child With His STEPDAUGHTER | Ladun Liadi's Blog
