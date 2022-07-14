Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, 76, has secretly welcomed a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

 

Errol revealed to The Sun that he had a second

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Elon Musk Vanguard News:
Elon Musk's father has another child with 35-year-old stepdaughter
Elon Musk’s Father Has Another Child With 35-yr-old Stepdaughter Leadership:
Elon Musk’s Father Has Another Child With 35-yr-old Stepdaughter
Elon Musk’s father has another child with 35-year-old stepdaughter Yaba Left Online:
Elon Musk’s father has another child with 35-year-old stepdaughter
Elon Musk The Herald:
Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, confirms having a 2nd child with his stepdaughter ⋆
Elon Musk’s father, confirms secret second child with stepdaughter The Street Journal:
Elon Musk’s father, confirms secret second child with stepdaughter
Elon Musk’s Father Reveals He Had A Second Child With His Step Daughter News Break:
Elon Musk’s Father Reveals He Had A Second Child With His Step Daughter
Elon Musk’s Father Says He’s Had A Second Child With His STEPDAUGHTER News Breakers:
Elon Musk’s Father Says He’s Had A Second Child With His STEPDAUGHTER
Elon Musk Ladun Liadi Blog:
Elon Musk's Father Says He's Had A Second Child With His STEPDAUGHTER | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info