Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Guardian
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
Sahara Reporters
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Channels Television
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Falana: ASUU Prepared To Call Off Strike If FG Implements Renegotiated Agreement
Channels Television
- Falana: ASUU Prepared To Call Off Strike If FG Implements Renegotiated Agreement
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
ASUU ready to call off strike - Falana
The Nigeria Lawyer:
ASUU Prepared To Call Off Strike If FG Implements Renegotiated Agreement - Falana SAN
Inside Business Nigeria:
ASUU Prepared To Call Off Strike If FG Implements Renegotiated Agreement
The Eagle Online:
Falana: ASUU set to call off strike if FG implements new agreement
Pulse Nigeria:
ASUU is ready to call off strike – Falana
Naija News:
ASUU Strike: Lecturers Ready To Resume Work – Says Falana
More Picks
1
Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
2
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
4
NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft -
Inside Business Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
6
I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash -
Top Naija,
21 hours ago
7
Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
8
Police confirms killing of one person, three abducted by unknown gunmen in Bauchi -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
9
Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters -
Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
10
N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors -
Channels Television,
15 hours ago
