Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates
Nigerian Tribune  - Following the directives by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, on the total ban on supernumerary (SPY) number plates nationwide,

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 21 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Again, DMO Reacts to Concerns over Nigeria's Rising Debt – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 23 hours ago
4 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
5 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
6 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
7 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
8 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Nigeria didn’t hide borrowing plan, fail World Bank disclosure rule – DMO - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Baba Ijesha convicted for assaulting minor, gets 16 years jail term - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
