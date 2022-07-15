Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oshoala, Gift, Rivers Angels make CAF’s shortlist for women’s 2022 awards
News photo The Guardian  - Super Falcons stars, Asisat Oshoala and Monday Gift, as well Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt, were, yesterday, listed among nominees for 2022 CAF Awards billed to hold in Rabat, Morocco, on July 21.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum shortlisted for CAF Awards The Nation:
Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum shortlisted for CAF Awards
CAF Women Daily Post:
CAF Women's Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final shortlist
CAF Awards: Oshoala, Waldrum, Gift Make Final Shortlist Complete Sports:
CAF Awards: Oshoala, Waldrum, Gift Make Final Shortlist
CAF Women Award: Waldrum, Oshoala, Gift makes final shortlist, award set for July 21st Asisat Oshoala of the Super Falcons has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women Vanguard News:
CAF Women Award: Waldrum, Oshoala, Gift makes final shortlist, award set for July 21st Asisat Oshoala of the Super Falcons has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women's Player of the Year award for 2022.
CAF Women’s Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final shortlist Nigerian Eye:
CAF Women’s Awards: Oshoala, Gift, Waldrum Make final shortlist
CAF Awards: Super falcons’ duo, Oshoala, Gift make final shortlist The News Guru:
CAF Awards: Super falcons’ duo, Oshoala, Gift make final shortlist
Oshoala, Gift, Rivers Angels make CAF’s shortlist for women’s 2022 awards News Breakers:
Oshoala, Gift, Rivers Angels make CAF’s shortlist for women’s 2022 awards


   More Picks
1 Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola - NPO Reports, 15 hours ago
2 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
4 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
6 “I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online, 5 hours ago
7 NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership, 22 hours ago
8 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
9 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
10 NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info