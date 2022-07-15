Oshoala, Gift, Rivers Angels make CAF’s shortlist for women’s 2022 awards

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola - NPO Reports,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
5
|
Islam Preaches Justice; How Can I Ask People In Adamawa To Vote For Tinubu And His Muslim-Muslim Ticket? — APC Chieftain, Babachir Lawal - Sahara Reporters,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
“I was born with sickle cell disease. - Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
NSCDC Deploys 11,226 Personnel, Undercover Spies For Osun Gov’ship Poll - Leadership,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune,
24 hours ago
|
9
|
Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
|
10
|
NLC, TUC attempting to destabilise Labour Party – Ogar Osim - Daily Post,
21 hours ago