Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops eliminate 42 terrorists as 3,858 surrender in North-east
News photo Hope for Nigeria  - The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 42 Boko Haram insurgents in the past two weeks in the North-east. The DHQ said 3,858 terrorists including six top commanders and their families surrendered to troops ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

48 terrorists killed, 3,858 surrendered in 2 weeks in N/East — DHQ Daily Trust:
48 terrorists killed, 3,858 surrendered in 2 weeks in N/East — DHQ
Troops eliminate 42 terrorists, 3,858 surrender in two weeks —DHQ Ripples Nigeria:
Troops eliminate 42 terrorists, 3,858 surrender in two weeks —DHQ
Troops eliminate 42 terrorists, 3,858 surrender in North East – DHQ The Eagle Online:
Troops eliminate 42 terrorists, 3,858 surrender in North East – DHQ
Six top commanders, 3,858 Boko Haram members surrender to troops – DHQ Champion Newspapers:
Six top commanders, 3,858 Boko Haram members surrender to troops – DHQ
48 Terrorists Killed, 3,858 Surrendered In 2 Weeks In N/East — DHQ Within Nigeria:
48 Terrorists Killed, 3,858 Surrendered In 2 Weeks In N/East — DHQ


   More Picks
1 Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
5 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
10 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info