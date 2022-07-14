Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence
Legit  - Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted after Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in jail for molesting comedian Princess' 14-year-old foster daughter. Read.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iyabo Ojo reacts as court sentences Baba Ijesha to jail Daily Post:
Iyabo Ojo reacts as court sentences Baba Ijesha to jail
Court Convicts Baba Ijesha, Sentences Him To 16 Years In Jail Naija Loaded:
Court Convicts Baba Ijesha, Sentences Him To 16 Years In Jail
"God is not man" – Comedienne Princess reacts as court sentence Baba Ijesha to 16 years jail term Yaba Left Online:
"God is not man" – Comedienne Princess reacts as court sentence Baba Ijesha to 16 years jail term
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail Tori News:
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail
Princess, Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi React As Baba Ijesha Bags 16-Year Jail Term Information Nigeria:
Princess, Iyabo Ojo, Yomi Fabiyi React As Baba Ijesha Bags 16-Year Jail Term
Iyabo Ojo reacts as court sentences Baba Ijesha to jail Nigerian Eye:
Iyabo Ojo reacts as court sentences Baba Ijesha to jail
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail Screen Gist:
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail Naija News:
Iyabo Ojo Reacts As Court Sentences Baba Ijesha To Jail
Comedian Princess, reacts after Actor Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment Gist Reel:
Comedian Princess, reacts after Actor Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment


   More Picks
1 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info