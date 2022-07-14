Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest 10 suspected cultists in Delta, recover AK-47 rifle, others
Daily Post  - A combined team, comprising of Raiders Squad, operatives from GRA Division and Area Command Asaba, led by the Area Crime officer, SP Kufre Udofia have

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

10 Suspected Cultists Arrested In Delta, Police Recover AK-47 Rifle, Others Tori News:
10 Suspected Cultists Arrested In Delta, Police Recover AK-47 Rifle, Others
Police arrests 25 suspected cultists in Delta Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests 25 suspected cultists in Delta
DELTA: Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers, Cultists Independent:
DELTA: Police Arrest Suspected Armed Robbers, Cultists
25 suspected black axe cultists arrested by police during initiation in Delta The Street Journal:
25 suspected black axe cultists arrested by police during initiation in Delta
Delta: Police nab 25 suspected cultists, recover weapons, vehicles, others The Eagle Online:
Delta: Police nab 25 suspected cultists, recover weapons, vehicles, others
Police nab 25 suspected cultists, recover weapons, vehicles, others in Delta News Diary Online:
Police nab 25 suspected cultists, recover weapons, vehicles, others in Delta


   More Picks
1 Delta state police uncovers baby factory, rescue three pregnant women and arrest two suspects - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 IG Bans Use of Spy Number Plates Nationwide Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator The Inspector-General of Police (IG),  Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered a total ban on  use of Poli - This Day, 23 hours ago
3 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 19 hours ago
4 Police confirms killing of one person, three abducted by unknown gunmen in Bauchi - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
5 Buhari ‘Should Urgently’ Approve N200bn For ASUU To End Strike – Falana - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
6 “God is not a man”: Comedian Princess sings and dances for joy as Baba Ijesha is sentenced to 16 years in jail - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 "Bishop OBO" – Fans hail Davido as he leads prayer session at his uncle's campaign rally in Osun (Video) - Gist Reel, 17 hours ago
8 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
10 Kizz Daniel breaks record as Most Streamed Artist on Boomplay - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info