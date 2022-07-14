Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘My Family Is Not Rich, I Made My Family Rich’ – Portable Throws Shade As ‘Battle’ Over Osun Votes Intensify
Naija News  - Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola popularly called Portable has thrown a jab which has been interpreted to be aimed at Davido amidst the criticism for supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Gboyega Oyetola.
2 hours ago
1 Nigeria, China Relationship Deepens As Air Peace Begins Flight To Guangzhou - Leadership, 1 day ago
2 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 N18.8bn Investment Fraud: Court Orders Ajetunmobi Couple To Pay 27 Scammed Investors - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
5 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
6 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Falana-led Group, ASCAB Asks Nigerian Government To End ASUU Strike By Signing Renegotiated Agreement - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 I was once paid to insult Tinubu – Portable reveals amid series of backlash - Top Naija, 22 hours ago
10 Hoodlums Attack Electoral Body, INEC Officials, Cart Away Registration Machines In Enugu - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
