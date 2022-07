Singer, Portable Accuses Davido of Unfollowing Him Over His Support for Oyetola NPO Reports - Controversial singer, Habib Okikiola popularly called Portable, has accused David Adeleke (Davido) of unfollowing him on instagram over his support for the Governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola. A video of Portable had surfaced on Wednesday where he ...



News Credibility Score: 99%