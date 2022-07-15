Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Burna Boy invites Black Sherif to perform together after snubbing him (Video)
Correct NG  - Nigerian music star, Burna Boy seems to have gotten over whatever issue he had with Ghanaian rap artiste, Black Sherif. A viral video had earlier shown the moment the Grammy winner snubbed Sheriff when he wanted a handshake.

8 hours ago
