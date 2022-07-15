Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Peoples Democratic Party has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and Labour Party bear

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: PDP in court, wants Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu disqualified Daily Post:
2023 presidency: PDP in court, wants Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu disqualified
PDP wants court to disqualify Tinubu, Obi’s running mates Ripples Nigeria:
PDP wants court to disqualify Tinubu, Obi’s running mates
Tinubu, Obi in trouble as PDP goes to court to seek disqualification - P.M. News PM News:
Tinubu, Obi in trouble as PDP goes to court to seek disqualification - P.M. News
2023: PDP Asks Court To Disqualify Obi, Tinubu Over Change Of Running Mates The Nigeria Lawyer:
2023: PDP Asks Court To Disqualify Obi, Tinubu Over Change Of Running Mates
2023: PDP goes to court, wants Tinubu and Peter Obi to be disqualified Pulse Nigeria:
2023: PDP goes to court, wants Tinubu and Peter Obi to be disqualified
Placeholder: PDP files lawsuit against INEC, seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification ahead of 2023 presidential election The Street Journal:
Placeholder: PDP files lawsuit against INEC, seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification ahead of 2023 presidential election
2023 Presidency: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification Within Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification
2023 Presidency: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification Tunde Ednut:
2023 Presidency: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification
2023: LP Reacts As PDP Seeks Peter Obi’s Disqualification Naija News:
2023: LP Reacts As PDP Seeks Peter Obi’s Disqualification
Shettima: Moves to disqualify Tinubu begins Politics Nigeria:
Shettima: Moves to disqualify Tinubu begins
2023: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification for replacing running mates - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: PDP seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification for replacing running mates - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 APC postpones official presentation of Shettima as Tinubu running mate - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
2 PDP asks INEC to disqualify Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu?s presidential candidacy for replacing their running mates - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 2023: Benefit of Muslim-Christian outweighs Muslim-Muslim ticket, says Babachir Lawal - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Bauchi CP orders enforcement of ban on SPY number plates - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Muslim/Muslim ticket: Threat to Nigeria unity ― Ohanaeze - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 Man bags triple life imprisonment for defiling, raping daughters - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
7 NIMASA Move To Deploy Special Mission Aircrafts To Tackle Oil Theft - Inside Business Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 "Never be afraid to speak up": Iyabo Ojo on Baba Ijesha's 16 years sentence - Legit, 6 hours ago
9 IPOB Alleges Plot To Assassinate British High Commissioner, Laing During Visit To South-East Region - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
10 Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk welcomes secret second child with his stepdaughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info